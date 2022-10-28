Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 10:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Biden administration looking at concert ticket, resort fees; Spotify criticizes Ye's comments, keeps his music and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Biden administration looking at concert ticket, resort fees

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is examining fees imposed on consumers in a range of sectors, including entertainment and travel, as regulators on Wednesday targeted overdraft and other banking fees that he said would save customers more than $1 billion. Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said other federal agencies would look at fees linked to concert tickets and travel resorts.

Spotify criticizes Ye's comments, keeps his music

As corporations around the world including Adidas AG cut ties with Kanye West, music streaming service Spotify Technology SA said it would not remove the rapper's music unless his label requested it. Music from the artist now known as Ye did not violate anti-hate policies, Spotify chief Daniel Ek told Reuters.

'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'

The stars of the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther" walked the red carpet in Hollywood on Wednesday night at the "Wakanda Forever" world premiere but there was one name hugely missed, their late co-star Chadwick Boseman. The actor, who played the lead, King T'Challa, in the 2018 original, died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer he had kept private. He was 43.

Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is swapping his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline", for charity. The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as dueted with Robbie Williams, will put out the track, a crowd favourite at sporting events, on Nov. 11 in aid of men's mental health charity Talk Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

