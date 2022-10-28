Jude Law, Jason Bateman to star in and produce Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' series
Hollywood stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to develop Black Rabbit limited series for Netflix as executive producers. Bateman will produce Black Rabbit via his and Michael Costigans Aggregate Films along with Law and Ben Jacksons Riff Raff Entertainment and Baylin and Susmans Youngblood Pictures.Details about the plot are currently under wraps.
- Country:
- United States
Hollywood stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to develop ''Black Rabbit'' limited series for Netflix as executive producers. The duo will also star in the one-hour show. According to entertainment website Variety, Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the series. Bateman will produce ''Black Rabbit'' via his and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films along with Law and Ben Jackson's Riff Raff Entertainment and Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures.
Details about the plot are currently under wraps. Bateman has previously starred in Netflix's ''Ozark'' series, which concluded in April this year. He is also executive producing “Florida Man” for the streamer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Model Arry Dabas heading to Hollywood, in talks for indie short films
Hollywood's Anna May Wong to become first Asian American on U.S. currency
In a #MeToo moment, Hollywood figures face season of trials
Hollywood actor, comedian Leslie Jordan dies at 67
2023 Golden Globes to get no press conferences from Hollywood Foreign Press