Left Menu

Jude Law, Jason Bateman to star in and produce Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' series

Hollywood stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to develop Black Rabbit limited series for Netflix as executive producers. Bateman will produce Black Rabbit via his and Michael Costigans Aggregate Films along with Law and Ben Jacksons Riff Raff Entertainment and Baylin and Susmans Youngblood Pictures.Details about the plot are currently under wraps.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 10:46 IST
Jude Law, Jason Bateman to star in and produce Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' series
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to develop ''Black Rabbit'' limited series for Netflix as executive producers. The duo will also star in the one-hour show. According to entertainment website Variety, Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the series. Bateman will produce ''Black Rabbit'' via his and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films along with Law and Ben Jackson's Riff Raff Entertainment and Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures.

Details about the plot are currently under wraps. Bateman has previously starred in Netflix's ''Ozark'' series, which concluded in April this year. He is also executive producing “Florida Man” for the streamer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022