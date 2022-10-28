European Union Film Festival to run from Nov 4-13, will screen 27 films in 23 languages

European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is returning with its on-ground edition from November 4-13, as a part of which 27 movies from 27 European Union (EU) member states will be screened. Organised by the delegation of the European Union to India, Embassies of EU member states and regional partners, the 27th edition of the EUFF also marks the celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relationship between the European Union & India. The festival will feature films in 23 languages from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Some of the popular titles that will be showcased during the movie gala are ''Sonata'', ''The Naked Truth About Zhiguli Band'', ''Les Perfumes'', ''Tailor'', ''Even Mice Belong in Heaven'' and ''Fox in a Hole''.

The physical edition will be followed by a virtual film festival that will run from November 15 to December 15. “It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of the 27th edition of the European Union Film Festival in India. Back with an in-theatre experience after two years, the festival will continue also in its virtual avatar. ''The festival will take audiences on a journey across Europe through different genres such as comedy, action, drama and animation. As we mark 60 years of EU-India diplomatic relationship this year, the film festival is a testament to our long-standing cultural ties,'' Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said in a statement. Calling cinema a ''bridge between different cultures'', Astuto said the virtual leg of the festival will showcase a special section on ‘India @ European Festivals’ featuring the best of Indian cinema. The EUFF will be hosted in New Delhi across three venues – India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes and India International Center.

All films will have English subtitles and admission will be on first come, first serve basis.

