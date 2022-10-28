Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to release in January 2024
Excited to announce that Indias first aerial action film Fighter will release in theaters on 25th January 2024 as we celebrate Indias 75th Republic Day, Viacom18 Studios posted.According to the makers, Fighter is a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces. Fighter was earlier suppose to arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.Roshan and Kapoor also shared the new release date on their Twitter pages.
- Country:
- India
Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led ''Fighter'', billed as India's first aerial action magnum opus, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand of "War" fame, will feature the lead stars as Indian Air Force pilots. Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures are producing the project. The producers shared the release date of the movie on Twitter. ''Excited to announce that India's first aerial action film #Fighter will release in theaters on 25th January 2024 as we celebrate India's 75th Republic Day,'' Viacom18 Studios posted.
According to the makers, "Fighter" is a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces. Actor Anil Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the movie. The film marks third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after 2014's "Bang Bang" and blockbuster "War" (2019). ''Fighter'' was earlier suppose to arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.
Roshan and Kapoor also shared the new release date on their Twitter pages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk under federal investigation tied to Twitter deal -Twitter court filing
Elon Musk under federal investigation tied to Twitter deal -Twitter court filing
Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce, UK tabloid asks in Twitter post
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial
Elon Musk under federal investigation, reveals latest Twitter court filing