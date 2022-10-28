Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to release in January 2024

Excited to announce that Indias first aerial action film Fighter will release in theaters on 25th January 2024 as we celebrate Indias 75th Republic Day, Viacom18 Studios posted.According to the makers, Fighter is a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces. Fighter was earlier suppose to arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.Roshan and Kapoor also shared the new release date on their Twitter pages.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 12:27 IST
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led ''Fighter'', billed as India's first aerial action magnum opus, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand of "War" fame, will feature the lead stars as Indian Air Force pilots. Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures are producing the project. The producers shared the release date of the movie on Twitter. ''Excited to announce that India's first aerial action film #Fighter will release in theaters on 25th January 2024 as we celebrate India's 75th Republic Day,'' Viacom18 Studios posted.

According to the makers, "Fighter" is a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces. Actor Anil Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the movie. The film marks third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after 2014's "Bang Bang" and blockbuster "War" (2019). ''Fighter'' was earlier suppose to arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.

Roshan and Kapoor also shared the new release date on their Twitter pages.

