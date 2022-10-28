Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone announce new release date of 'Fighter'

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan announce new release date of aerial action thriller 'Fighter'.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 13:17 IST
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone announce new release date of 'Fighter'
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on Friday announced the new release date of their aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a new poster which he captioned, "25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkPx3SEsKhm/ Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, "Fasten your seat-belts!#FIGHTER, India's first aerial action film, releases on 25th January 2024!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkP3I6ELwYL/ Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is now scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.

Previously the film was scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, and now the makers have decided to postpone the film. 'Fighter' marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the 'Dhoom:2' actor's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Bang Baang' and 'War'.

Siddharth Anand is currently gearing up for the release of his next action thriller film 'Pathaan' which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Meanwhile, Hrithik was recently seen in an action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film received positive responses from the audience.

Deepika, on the other hand will also be seen in a pan-India film 'Project K' along with south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that she also has 'The Intern' in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022