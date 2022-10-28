Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' raises Rs 35 crore in three days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 13:45 IST
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' raises Rs 35 crore in three days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Akshay Kumar's action adventure drama ''Ram Setu'' has raised over Rs 35 crore at the box office in the first three days of its release.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of ''Tere Bin Laden'' fame, the film released in theatres on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the makers on Friday, ''Ram Setu'' has collected Rs 35.4 crore.

The film follows an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha round out the cast of the movie, which released alongside family comedy ''Thank God''.

''Ram Setu'' is presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions. The film is an Abundantia Entertainment Production.

It is backed by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Chandraprakash Dwivedi (''Samrat Prithviraj'') as its creative producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022