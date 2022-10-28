Left Menu

28-10-2022
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' adds Danny Huston
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Danny Huston has boarded the cast of Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner's upcoming directorial ''Horizon''.

A period Western film, the project will be Costner's first feature as a director since 2003's ''Open Range'', as per entertainment news website Deadline.

Huston, known for movies such as ''The Aviator'', ''Children of Men'', ''X-Men Origins: Wolverine'' and ''Wonder Woman'', joins Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jena Malone and Will Patton in the cast.

''Horizon'' is a saga spanning 15 years both before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

Costner wrote the script along with Jon Baird. He is also producing and financing the film through his Territory Pictures production company.

