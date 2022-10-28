Left Menu

Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'

Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years on Friday, an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman. "Lift Me Up", Barbados-born Rihanna's first new song since her 2016 album "Anti", features on the soundtrack of upcoming Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". The move is a sequel to the 2018 box office hit "Black Panther" in which Boseman played the lead King T'Challa.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:48 IST
Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Rihanna (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years on Friday, an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman. "Lift Me Up", Barbados-born Rihanna's first new song since her 2016 album "Anti", features on the soundtrack of upcoming Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

The move is a sequel to the 2018 box office hit "Black Panther" in which Boseman played the lead King T'Challa. The actor died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer that he had kept private. He was 43.

"Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection," Tems, the song's co-writer, wrote on Instagram, referencing Rihanna. Rihanna's fans have been waiting for a follow-up to "Anti", her eighth studio album. While the singer, born Robyn Fenty, has featured on songs "Lemon" and "Believe it" in recent years, "Lift Me Up" is her first solo release since "Anti".

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old Grammy Award winner, who will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, had teased the new track, in which she sings: "Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound". In recent years, Rihanna, whose chart-topping hits include "Umbrella", "Diamonds" and "Work", has developed her makeup and lingerie lines. She welcomed a baby in May with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022