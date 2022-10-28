Entertainment News Roundup: Biden administration looking at concert ticket, resort fees; Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Biden administration looking at concert ticket, resort fees

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is examining fees imposed on consumers in a range of sectors, including entertainment and travel, as regulators on Wednesday targeted overdraft and other banking fees that he said would save customers more than $1 billion. Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said other federal agencies would look at fees linked to concert tickets and travel resorts.

Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'

Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years on Friday, an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman. "Lift Me Up", Barbados-born Rihanna's first new song since her 2016 album "Anti", features on the soundtrack of upcoming Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

Spotify criticizes Ye's comments, keeps his music

As corporations around the world including Adidas AG cut ties with Kanye West, music streaming service Spotify Technology SA said it would not remove the rapper's music unless his label requested it. Music from the artist now known as Ye did not violate anti-hate policies, Spotify chief Daniel Ek told Reuters.

'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'

The stars of the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther" walked the red carpet in Hollywood on Wednesday night at the "Wakanda Forever" world premiere but there was one name hugely missed, their late co-star Chadwick Boseman. The actor, who played the lead, King T'Challa, in the 2018 original, died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer he had kept private. He was 43.

(With inputs from agencies.)