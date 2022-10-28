Left Menu

Emmy nominee Jackson Harper added to 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' cast

The role that Harper will be playing the sequel has been a closely guarded secret by Marvel.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:53 IST
Emmy nominee Jackson Harper added to 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' cast
Jackson Harper (Image source: Jackson Harpers' Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor William Jackson Harper will be the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he will be appearing in the studio's upcoming film 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'. According to Variety, the role that Harper will be playing the sequel has been a closely guarded secret by Marvel.

The actor will be joining the already announced cast of 'Quantumania' that includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas reprising their roles from 2015's 'Ant-Man' and 2018's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'. The superhero sequel will also see the introduction of Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, the now grown-up daughter to Rudd's bumbling hero Scott Lang, reported Variety.

The film follows the Ant-Man family as they face down the new threat of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-traveling menace who resides in the microscopic universe of the Quantum Realm. Harper is best known for starring as Chidi Anagonye in NBC's 'The Good Place', which earned him an Emmy nomination for supporting comedy actor.

He was most recently seen starring alongside Cristin Milioti in Peacock's comedy thriller series 'The Resort', and before that led Season 2 of HBO Max's anthology series 'Love Life', as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022