Randeep Hooda makes relationship with Lin Laishram Instagram official?

Love is in the air! Seems like actor Randeep Hooda recently made his relationship Instagram official with Lin Laishram. On Diwali, Randeep took to Instagram and shared photos with Lin and his parents.

In one of the images, Randeep and Lin are seen holding diyas in their hands. For the special occasion, Randeep wore a white kurta, while Lin looked beautiful in a green suit. However, the two have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. Sharing the photos, Randeep wrote, "Love and light to all around the world#happydiwali #diwali2022"

Randeep's image with Lin has made his fans extremely happy. "Woah. You both look so good together," a social media user commented.

"Haye..nazar na lage," another one wrote. "Adorable," a netizen wrote.

Lin, an actor and jeweller, has worked in movies like 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Mary Kom'. Speaking of Randeep's upcoming work projects, he is all set to make his directorial debut with 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. He will be also seen in the crime thriller 'CAT' which is all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix. Along with this, he also has 'Unfair and Lovely' with Illeana D'cruz and a web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Urvashi Rautela in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)