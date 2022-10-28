Left Menu

Randeep Hooda makes relationship with Lin Laishram Instagram official?

Actor Randeep Hooda recently made his relationship Instagram official with Lin Laishram. Lin has worked in movies like 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Mary Kom'.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:12 IST
Randeep Hooda makes relationship with Lin Laishram Instagram official?
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Love is in the air! Seems like actor Randeep Hooda recently made his relationship Instagram official with Lin Laishram. On Diwali, Randeep took to Instagram and shared photos with Lin and his parents.

In one of the images, Randeep and Lin are seen holding diyas in their hands. For the special occasion, Randeep wore a white kurta, while Lin looked beautiful in a green suit. However, the two have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. Sharing the photos, Randeep wrote, "Love and light to all around the world#happydiwali #diwali2022"

Randeep's image with Lin has made his fans extremely happy. "Woah. You both look so good together," a social media user commented.

"Haye..nazar na lage," another one wrote. "Adorable," a netizen wrote.

Lin, an actor and jeweller, has worked in movies like 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Mary Kom'. Speaking of Randeep's upcoming work projects, he is all set to make his directorial debut with 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. He will be also seen in the crime thriller 'CAT' which is all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix. Along with this, he also has 'Unfair and Lovely' with Illeana D'cruz and a web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Urvashi Rautela in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022