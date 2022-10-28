Left Menu

Actor Vaishali Thakkar suicide: Main accused sent to judicial custody

A local court here on Friday sent to judicial custody the main accused arrested for the alleged suicide of noted TV actor Vaishali Thakkar.At the end of main accused Rahul Navlanis eight-day police remand, the court sent him to judicial custody, a prosecution official said.The police have claimed that they have enough evidence against Rahul in the abetment of suicide case, but they are striving to retrieve the deleted data from his mobile phone.We have enough evidence against Rahul based on Vaishalis suicide note and statements of her family members.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:13 IST
Actor Vaishali Thakkar suicide: Main accused sent to judicial custody
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here on Friday sent to judicial custody the main accused arrested for the alleged suicide of noted TV actor Vaishali Thakkar.

At the end of main accused Rahul Navlani's eight-day police remand, the court sent him to judicial custody, a prosecution official said.

The police have claimed that they have enough evidence against Rahul in the abetment of suicide case, but they are striving to retrieve the deleted data from his mobile phone.

“We have enough evidence against Rahul based on Vaishali's suicide note and statements of her family members. We are trying to submit a chargesheet against him in the court soon,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Moti-ur-Rehman told PTI.

Before his arrest on October 19, Rahul had allegedly deleted data from his mobile phone, he said.

The police are trying to retrieve the data with the help of technical experts, and in order to collect additional evidence, the police are also trying to recover data from different social networking sites, the official said.

The deceased actor's family members have alleged that Rahul, who was already married, was troubling her since he came to know about her plans to get married, he added.

Vaishali was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house on October 15. The police found a five-page suicide note from the scene, in which Vaishali accused Rahul of harassing her.

The search is on Rahul's absconding wife Disha.

Vaishali had started her career with TV serial ''Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai''. She became a star while acting in ''Sasural Simar Ka'' and worked in more than a dozen serials.

The actor was a native of Mahidpur town in Ujjain district. She had been living in Indore for the last three years, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022