'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown, Mariah Carey to have potential music collab

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown has teased a potential collaboration with Grammy winner Mariah Carey during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show'. According to Page Six, on the Jimmy Fallon hosted show Millie revealed she shares an unlikely friendship with the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker.

She said Carey's children are fans of her character on the Netflix show and this is what prompted her to meet them. After developing a sweet bond with 11-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe, whom Carey shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, Brown explained what she and the singer get up to during her visits.

"I'll just go over and we'll sing together," she revealed, adding that the pair even sang in Carey's state-of-the-art studio. "We have sung together, yeah," she added before Fallon asked if fans could expect a joint collab. She responded, "Potentially, I don't know," "This is the biggest scoop I've ever gotten on 'The Tonight Show.' I would buy that in two seconds," Fallon added. Brown revealed the pair are so close now that she even calls her "Mimi."

Meanwhile, Millie is set to return to Netflix with 'Enola Holmes 2' which will be released on November 4, 2022. It is based on Nancy Springer's novel series 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries'. Harry Bradbeer has directed the movie, which has a screenplay by Jack Thorne and a plot by Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne. (ANI)

