Left Menu

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown, Mariah Carey to have potential music collab

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show', Millie Bobby Brown teased a potential collaboration with Grammy winner Mariah Carey.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:33 IST
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown, Mariah Carey to have potential music collab
Millie Bobby Brown, Mariah Carey (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown has teased a potential collaboration with Grammy winner Mariah Carey during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show'. According to Page Six, on the Jimmy Fallon hosted show Millie revealed she shares an unlikely friendship with the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker.

She said Carey's children are fans of her character on the Netflix show and this is what prompted her to meet them. After developing a sweet bond with 11-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe, whom Carey shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, Brown explained what she and the singer get up to during her visits.

"I'll just go over and we'll sing together," she revealed, adding that the pair even sang in Carey's state-of-the-art studio. "We have sung together, yeah," she added before Fallon asked if fans could expect a joint collab. She responded, "Potentially, I don't know," "This is the biggest scoop I've ever gotten on 'The Tonight Show.' I would buy that in two seconds," Fallon added. Brown revealed the pair are so close now that she even calls her "Mimi."

Meanwhile, Millie is set to return to Netflix with 'Enola Holmes 2' which will be released on November 4, 2022. It is based on Nancy Springer's novel series 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries'. Harry Bradbeer has directed the movie, which has a screenplay by Jack Thorne and a plot by Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022