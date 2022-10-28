Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan's fans hoot, cheer as actor explores local streets of Ahmedabad

For the shoot of his film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kartik headed to Ahmedabad on Friday. During daytime, he went out to explore the local streets of the Gujarat's famous city and guess what, his fans thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 22:09 IST
Kartik Aaryan's fans hoot, cheer as actor explores local streets of Ahmedabad
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Walk into a street and there is your favourite celebrity -- not on a stage or screen, but right in front of you. That's exactly what Kartik Aaryan's fans witnessed in Ahmedabad. For the shoot of his film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kartik headed to Ahmedabad on Friday. During the daytime, he went out to explore the local streets of Gujarat's famous city and guess what, his fans thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a video in which his fans are seen hooting, and cheering for him as he explores the street with his crew. Kartik has a big smile while capturing his elated fans' love on his phone. "Aapka pyaar," he captioned the clip, adding a red heart emoji.

From living in a 2-bedroom flat with 12 other boys in Mumbai city to becoming one of the most popular actors in the industry, Kartik has undoubtedly come a long way. He has had his own share of highs and lows in his 10-year journey in Bollywood. In fact, in 2022, the stupendous success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has cemented the position of popular Indian actor Kartik Aaryan in Bollywood's A-list. The film collected over RS 250 crore worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022