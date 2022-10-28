Left Menu

Kanye West's claim of coming up with 'Django Unchained' idea dismissed by Quentin Tarantino

Kanye West had previously said that when initially brainstorming for the music video of his 2005 song 'Gold Digger', which features Foxx, he pitched a similar idea to that of Quentin Tarantino's 2012 film 'Django Unchained'.

  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper Kanye West's claim that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx "got the idea" for the concept of their 2012 film 'Django Unchained' from him has been disregarded by the director. According to Variety, West had said that when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song 'Gold Digger', which features Foxx, he pitched a similar idea.

On Thursday, Tarantino appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and the host asked him: "Kanye West said that he came up with the idea for 'Django Unchained.' He said that when he was making the 'Gold Digger' video with Jamie Foxx, he pitched it to you guys as a video and then you made it - is there any truth to that?" Replying to this claim, Tarantino said, "There's not truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of 'Django' and then he told that to me, and I go, 'Hey, wow, that's a really great idea. Let me take Kanye's idea and make 'Django Unchained' out of it.' That didn't happen," reported Variety.

"I'd had the idea for 'Django' for a while before I ever met Kanye. He wanted to do a giant movie version of 'The College Dropout' the way he did the album - so he wanted to get big directors to do different tracks from the album and then release it as this giant movie - not video, nothing as crass as videos, it was movies, movies based on each of the different tracks," Tarantino added. This claim from West came after he posted on Twitter and Instagram messages that were antisemitic following criticism of his appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson, as per Deadline. (ANI)

