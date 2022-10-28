'Kesariya' or 'Rasiya'? Check out Alia Bhatt's favourite song with 'Shiva' Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra'

People have been going crazy ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's hit film 'Brahmastra' was released in September 2022. Be it songs or VFX or dialogues, Ayan Mukerji's directorial caught everyone's attention.

As the film is now all set to start its OTT journey from November 4 on Disney+ Hotstar, Alia took a stroll down memory lane and recalled shooting for 'Brahmastra'. "When Ayan first shared his vision for Brahmastra, I instinctively knew that this project would change the way we see and experience Indian Cinema! The ambition and scale of the film was unheard of and felt very fresh. I instantly knew that I wanted to be a part of it. But more importantly, be a part of something Indians all over the world could be proud of," she said.

She also talked about her favourite sequence with Ranbir. "It's very difficult to pick one, but I think shooting 'Kesariya' in the beautiful city of Varanasi, will be one of my fondest and most cherished memories from the film," she added.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to 'Brahmastra' and beyond. (ANI)

