Rock n' Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 22:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer of rock n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire," has died at age 87, his publicist said on Friday.
Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, a statement from his publicist said.
