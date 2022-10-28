Left Menu

Court directs Varsha to hand over keys to in-law's by Nov 2

A court here on Friday directed Varsha Priyadarshini, estranged wife of Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty, to hand over the keys of her in-laws house to the latter or to his advocate by November 2.If she fails to hand over the keys by the stipulated date, she can deposit the keys in the court itself, which will be treated as compliance with the order, said the SDJM court here in a five-page order.The SDJM court in June this year and a sessions court in August had asked Varsha to vacate her in-laws house at Nandi Sahi in the city.

Varsha, however, had left her in-law’s house in September and had approached the local police station to hand over the keys since no family members of Anubhav were staying in that house when she left.

''The petitioner (Varsha) is directed to hand over the keys to the opposite party (Anubhav) or his counsel in the court under a proper acknowledgment and in case the opposite party refused, depositing the key of the house in the court shall amount to compliance of the order,'' the SDJM court said.

The estranged couple, had married in 2014 and are now fighting several court battles for the last two years. While Varsha was staying at her in-law’s house, Anubhav and his old parents left that house in 2021 without intimating her.

