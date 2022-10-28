Emmy-winning TV writer Hank Saroyan passes away at 75

TV writer Hank Saroyan, also a well-known animation director and producer, who won an Emmy for 'Muppet Babies,' passed away at the age of 75 on September 23 from complications of multiple myeloma cancer. According to Variety, Henry Saroyan, William Saroyan's brother, and Dorothy Saroyan welcomed him into the world in Alameda, California. Hank Saroyan, who earned a veterinary degree from UC Berkeley, started his career as a stunt writer for the "Anniversary Game," which was televised from KGO/ABC in San Francisco.

Before coming into animation, where he worked for Hanna Barbera and Marvel Productions, he first moved on to writing and producing at Dick Clark Productions. He was a member of the "Muppet Babies" crew, which won an Emmy, as the story editor. He not only wrote the music and worked as executive producer for the 17 episodes of the Jim Henson series. As per the reports of Variety, he also received a directing Emmy for his adaptation of his uncle William Saroyan's short tale "The Parsley Garden" for ABC. The episode, which featured Tom Bosley and Adrienne Barbeau and was narrated by James Earl Jones, presented the tale of an Armenian American child in Fresno, California, in the 1930s who wishes to build a bench for his mother's garden. Additional writing and story credits included the 1980s "Dungeons & Dragons" series, "Fievel's Adventures in West," "Trollkins" and "Rude Dog and the Dweebs."

According to Variety, he is survived by his son Jason, two grandsons, and two nieces. (ANI)

