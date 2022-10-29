Left Menu

Qawwali night in Dubai leaves audience enthralled

A series of soul-stirring qawwali renditions by music band Sufiwadi headlined the grand Amrit Mahotsav celebrations here, a gala event that was attended by the Consul Generals of France, Indonesia, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

A series of soul-stirring qawwali renditions by music band Sufiwadi headlined the grand Amrit Mahotsav celebrations here, a gala event that was attended by the Consul Generals of France, Indonesia, Afghanistan and Lebanon. Sufiwadi band enthralled the audience on Friday with their qawwalis from the centuries-old hymns based on the lyrics of Ameer Khusro and Bulle Shah. “Magical qawwali night by Sufi Wadi Ensemble, organised as part of the #AmritMahotsav in collaboration with @vertexeventsdxb in the gracious presence of @iranasodhi @sufimusafir @iamsardarsingh8 @vikramsahney and the Consul Generals of France, Indonesia, Afghanistan and Lebanon,” the Consulate General of India, Dubai said in a tweet on Friday. Addressing the gathering, Dr Aman Puri, India’s Consul General in Dubai, said India is known for the richness and diversity of its culture. “On evenings such as these, we celebrate the remarkable brilliance of our art and culture and I thank the diplomats of various missions for coming out in support of this event,” Puri said. Several prominent dignitaries, including Haji Syed Salman Chishti, Gaddi Nasheen, Dargah Ajmer Sharif, S. Vikramjit Singh, Member of Parliament, and Surender Singh Kandhari, founder and chairman of the Dubai-based Al Dobowi Group, were present.

Former India hockey captain and Padma Shree winner, Sardar Singh, and Indian businessman SP Singh Oberoi also graced the occasion.

