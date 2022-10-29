Left Menu

Film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra booked under attempt to murder charge for ramming wife with car

The police have added IPC section 307, an attempt to murder charge to the FIR registered against film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 09:53 IST
Film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra booked under attempt to murder charge for ramming wife with car
Kamal Kishor Mishra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amboli Police, after an investigation, on Friday, have added IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) charges to the FIR registered against film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra. 'Dehati Disco' film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra was arrested after he allegedly ran over his wife's legs in the parking lot of their residential apartment in Mumbai.

On Friday, the court sent Mishra into police custody until October 30, 2022. Mishra was on Thursday detained by Amboli Police for questioning and booked under the IPC sections 279 and 338. After interrogation, the producer was arrested today, police said on Friday.

According to the Amboli Police, Mishra's wife claimed that she suffered head injuries after the incident. A video of the incident shows the driver of a white coloured car purportedly attempting to flee the spot after hitting a woman.

The driver of the car was film producer Kamal Kishor Sharma, and the incident allegedly took place when his wife found him with another woman at their car parking lot in Andheri's residential building, when she went to confront him about the woman, the accused tried to escape from the location and in the process, he ran over his wife. Following the incident, Mishra's wife lodged a complaint against her husband at the Amboli police station under sections 279 and 338 of IPC.

Kamal Kishor Mishra is the producer of the film 'Dehati Disco' which starred Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Joshi in the lead role and was released in May 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022