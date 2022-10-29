Left Menu

Kelly Marcel to direct Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3'

Sony Pictures has roped in screenwriter Kelly Marcel to direct the third installment of Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise.The new movie will mark the directorial debut of Marcel, who has been involved with the superhero film series since it started with Venom in 2018. According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Marcel will direct Venom 3 from a story by herself and Hardy.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 12:40 IST
Sony Pictures has roped in screenwriter Kelly Marcel to direct the third installment of Tom Hardy-led ''Venom'' franchise.

The new movie will mark the directorial debut of Marcel, who has been involved with the superhero film series since it started with ''Venom'' in 2018. She was credited as one of the writers of the movie. Marcel also got a solo screenplay credit on ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'' (2021) after developing the story with Hardy. According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Marcel will direct ''Venom 3'' from a story by herself and Hardy. The actor will reprise his role of journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom.

The two will also produce the project along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

''Venom'' franchise is based on the Marvel Comics character, who is one of Spider-Man's most recognisable antagonists.

The first movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer, raised over USD 856 million globally, while the sequel, from director Andy Serkis, earned USD 507 million globally.

