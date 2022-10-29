Woman dies after being set on fire by son-in-law in UP's Saharanpur

A woman died and her daughter suffered severe burn injuries after being set on fire by her son-in-law in Janakpuri police station limits, police here said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Shamli district resident Nitin (26), Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said.

Nitin's wife Ritika (22) had been living with her parents for a fortnight. He had come to take her back but she refused, Manglik said. Enraged by her refusal, Nitin poured petrol on Nitika and his mother-in-law Payal (45) and set them ablaze, he said. Nitin was also injured in the incident. The trio were taken to a hospital where Payal succumbed to her injuries while Ritika is in critical condition, the police said. The couple married earlier this year, they added.

