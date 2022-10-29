Sister Nivedita's 155th birth anniversary celebrated at Great Torrington in UK

Homage was paid to Sister Nivedita, 19th century social worker, author and disciple of Swami Vivekananda, on her 155th birth anniversary at her family grave at Great Torrington, Devonshire in UK and local authorities placed garlands at her statue there for the first time.

Sarada Sarkar, of the Sister Nivedita Celebrations committee UK told PTI on Saturday the birthday celebrations of Sister Nivedita on October 28 was remarkable in that it was mainly organised by Torridge district and Great Torrington district councils on behalf of the committee.

''Devonshire is far from London and devotees could not join the celebrations this time. Hence the district council organised it here on our behalf,'' Sarkar said.

The statue of Sister Nivedita was placed in the Great Torrington cemetery by Ramakrishna Mission and Sister Nivedita Celebrations, UK in 2019 at the spot where her ashes were interred in 1912. The bronze statue has added to the attraction of Great Torrington, a serene spot and picturesque holiday spot, and a large number visitors flock to it.

Nivedita has spent a considerable period of her childhood at Great Torrington and her ashes had been sent from India by eminent scientist Sir J C Bose to May Wilson here in the U.K. about a century ago. She had died in Darjeeling in 1911.

Born as Margaret Elizabeth Noble, she was named Nivedita, which means dedicated to the Gods, by Swami Vivekananda when she was formally initiated into 'Brahmacharya' in 1898.

She had spent a part of her childhood at Great Torrington, where her father worked in a church as a priest. Her parents and siblings, besides Nivedita herself are interred in the family grave.

Councillor Cheryl Cottle Hunkin said, “The statue and the cemetery is like a site of pilgrimage for not only Indians but also for her English and Irish admirers. It would be great to keep up this connection and continue to welcome more and more people to Great Torrington.” Mayor Doug Smith garlanded the statue and spoke about the Irish born educationist and social worker who had played an important role in the empowerment of women in India, where she stayed for 13 years till her death.

