Mumbai: Cops rescue woman who jumped into 'nullah' over domestic issues

A 40-year-old woman who allegedly jumped into a nullah major drain in Lokhandwala area of western Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday due to domestic issues was rescued by a police team, an official said.The Oshiwara police station official said they were alerted about a woman shouting for help in a nullah, and a constable who was part of the team that arrived at the spot, near Celebration Club, went into the water and rescued her.After getting her out of water, she was given first-aid.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 17:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman who allegedly jumped into a 'nullah' (major drain) in the Lokhandwala area of western Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday due to domestic issues was rescued by a police team, an official said.

The Oshiwara police station official said they were alerted about a woman shouting for help in a nullah, and a constable who was part of the team that arrived at the spot, near Celebration Club, went into the water and rescued her.

''After getting her out of the water, she was given first-aid. She has told us she took this step due to some issues at home. She is a resident of New MHADA Colony in Andheri. She was counselled and allowed to go home,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

