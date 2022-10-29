Salman Khan welcomes Vijender Singh on board 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of his upcoming movie ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan''.

Salman shared the casting update on the occasion of the celebrated Indian boxer's 37th birthday. ''Happy bday hamare boxer Bhai @boxervijender... welcome on board #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan...'' the actor posted on Twitter alongside an on-set photograph with Vijender and other cast members -- Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill.

Details about Vijender's character are not known yet. ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'' is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as ''Housefull 4'' and ''Bachchhan Paandey''.

Salman announced the project in August when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

It is produced by the actor's banner Salman Khan Films.

The 56-year-old actor's last big screen release was ''Antim: The Final Truth'', in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

His upcoming projects include ''Tiger 3'', co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's ''Pathaan''.

