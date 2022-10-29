'Wreck': Horror-comedy all set to return with Season 2

Horror-comedy series 'Wreck' is all set to return with another season, the seafaring show received a second six-episode order from BBC Three controller. According to Variety, the seafaring show received a second six-episode order from BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell and former acting director of BBC drama Ben Irving. It will once again be produced in Northern Ireland in 2023 by Fremantle-owned Euston Film and creator Ryan J. Brown.

"After the dramatic events on The Sacramentum cruise liner, the Valorum corporation is out for blood - hunting down the gang who overthrew the ship," reads the logline mentioned in Variety. "Jamie and Vivian have so far failed to expose the corporation's killer secret but our duo are determined to rally former shipmates and survive long enough to expose the next big thing in twisted entertainment. Things aren't always safer on dry land..." "I'm really thrilled to be serving up another slice of 'Wreck,'" said Brown in a report by Variety. "We'll be back, bigger and bloodier in 2023. To have BBC Three's confidence in us reaffirmed is the best feeling. I've always had big plans for where our story could go and to fully realise that is an honour. At its heart 'Wreck' is a story about a group of underdogs fighting back and achieving the impossible and in some ways it felt like that when making [season] one, our immense ambition meant we were up against it, but our cast and crew lead by our fearless director, Chris Baugh powered through in an inspiring way. To see all of our hard work pay off is a privilege and I can't wait to do it again."

As per the reports of Variety, the production will be handled by Euston Film, with executive producer Noemi Spanos. Together with Tommy Bulfin, Brown executive produces for the BBC. The first season's director and executive producer, Chris Baugh, is back for the second. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)