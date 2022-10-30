Salman Khan ropes in Vijender Singh for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Saturday, treated fans by introducing boxer Vijender Singh as part of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped a group picture from the sets to wish Vijender Singh on his birthday.

Sharing the picture, the 'Sultan' actor wrote, "Happy bday hamare boxer bhai @singhvijender .. welcome on board #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ..." In the picture, Salman was seen wearing a classy white shirt and faded black jeans which had a mud on it.

Alongside the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor Vijender, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam were seen posing for the camera. As soon as the picture was posted, the fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Sharing the same picture on his Insta handle, Vijender thanked Salman for the film. He captioned the picture, "#kisikabhaikisikijaan thank you @beingsalmankhan."

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions The film is now slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Previously 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was speculated to release in 2022 end.

Recently, the 'Sultan' actor also announced the new release date of his next action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023. With this, the 'Tubelight' actor has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans.

Meanwhile, Salman will be also seen in 'Kick 2' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)