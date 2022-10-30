'Phone Bhoot' actor Katrina Kaif gives a fusion twist to her traditional saree

Actor Katrina Kaif nailed the ethnic look in a pink saree but what caught the attention was her sneakers that she flaunted in her latest pictures from the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Phone Bhoot'. On Saturday, the 'actor dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she looked resplendent in a pink saree that she paired with shirt styled neon-coloured blouse.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkSU_uxN3sz/ The actor sported a fringe-styled haircut that covered most of her forehead and subtle makeup look. She accessorised her outfit with funky sneakers.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Ragini' s day out #phonebhoot." As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter dropped a quirky comment. He wrote, "Fringini is back." One of the users wrote, "Your beauty can't be exposed by a sentence. You are so cute and best beautiful girl I have ever seen."

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy 'Kuttey' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'.

Apart from 'Phone Bhoot.'Katrina will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She also has been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)