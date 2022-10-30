Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher Season 4'

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth is all set to replace Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of 'The Witcher'. Taking to Instagram, Henry dropped a post which he captioned, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkTv9FyPnNz/ According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third season of the fantasy drama series is expected to stream in the Summer of 2023.

This major change for the show that's based on author Andrzej Sapkowski's book series follows Cavill's return to the DC film fray as Superman, which was teased with a mid-credits cameo in the recently released 'Black Adam'. Liam Hemsworth, on the other hand, dropped a post captioning it, "As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world. @henrycavill @witchernetflix."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkTv8jXyj2l/ Hemsworth is known for his amazing performance in the 'Hunger Games' franchise. (ANI)

