Entertainment News Roundup: Rock n' Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87; Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'

Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years on Friday, an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman. "Lift Me Up", Barbados-born Rihanna's first new song since her 2016 album "Anti", features on the soundtrack of upcoming Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Friday that he did not have a hand in reinstating rapper Kanye West's account, which was suspended by the micro-blogging site earlier this month for posting anti-Semitic remarks. The billionaire said Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, now known as Ye, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover late on Thursday. "They did not consult with or inform me," Musk said in a tweet.

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer,' dies

American rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who was torn between his Bible-thumping upbringing and his desire to make hell-raising rock 'n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," has died at the age of 87. Lewis passed away from natural causes at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, his publicist said. The musician had been ill in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2019.

FACTBOX-Eight facts about rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis

Eight facts about rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who has died at the age of 87: * Lewis grew up with his cousins, future country singer Mickey Gilley and evangelist-to-be Jimmy Swaggart, in Ferriday, Louisiana, where Lewis made his performing debut at age 14, singing "Drinking Wine, Spo-Dee-O-Dee" at the opening of an auto dealership in 1949.

