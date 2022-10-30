Liam Hemsworth to step in for Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' season 4

''The Witcher'' has been renewed for a fourth season by Netflix with ''The Hunger Games'' star Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the epic drama series.

Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman following an appearance in ''Black Adam'', played Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasts in the first three seasons of the show.

The announcement comes ahead of the third season of ''The Witcher'', which will arrive in summer 2023.

Cavill said his journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and he will be laying down his medallion and swords for season four.

''In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,'' the actor said in a statement as quoted by entertainment website Deadline.

Hemsworth, who recently starred in the Quibi drama ''Most Dangerous Game'', said he is ''over the moon'' as a Witcher fan to play Geralt of Rivia.

''Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. ''Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,'' he added.

According to sources, Cavill had a short-term deal for ''The Witcher'' and felt it was time to move on after three seasons on the show, which films overseas and has a demanding production schedule.

Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as ''the Continent'', ''The Witcher'' explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. It also stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

Meanwhile, a four-part prequel series, ''The Witcher: Blood Origin'' premieres on December 25, 2022.

