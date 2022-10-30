Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit's musical romantic drama 'Dil To Pagal Hai' turns 25

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's musical romantic drama film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' on 30 October turned 25. Taking to Instagram, production house Yash Raj Films shared a reel video which they captioned, "25 years ago... Rahul asked 'Mohabbat kya hai?' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai' redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a movie that is close to all of our hearts combined #25YearsOfDTPH."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkUqA-kIV4O/ In the video, the production house shared glimpses from the film with the title track playing at the background.

Helmed by Yash Chopra the film also starred Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in prominent roles and was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office. Soon after the production house dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section and shared heart and fire emoticons.

"All the songs were just masterpiece," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "My favorite movie."

'Dil To Pagal Hai' received three National awards for providing best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar). Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. Madhuri, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film is touted as a "family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding".

Apart from Madhuri, the film stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. Karisma is all set to come up with 'Brown', a project directed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame.

Talking more about the project, Karisma, who will be seen playing the central character of a detective, said, "Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up. Playing a fiercely strong character in an intriguing story like this will be very interesting. I can't wait to begin shooting." (ANI)

