Left Menu

Shonda Rhimes says she is 'not hanging around' on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover

Producer Shonda Rhimes says she is not sticking around on Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk took control of the microblogging site.Rhimes, known for backing shows such as Greys Anatomy, Scandal and Bridgerton, posted a message on Saturday suggesting she would no longer use the platform in the wake of the USD 44 billion acquisition of the social media giant by Musk.Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-10-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 11:34 IST
Shonda Rhimes says she is 'not hanging around' on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
  • Country:
  • United States

Producer Shonda Rhimes says she is not sticking around on Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk took control of the microblogging site.

Rhimes, known for backing shows such as ''Grey's Anatomy'', ''Scandal'' and ''Bridgerton'', posted a message on Saturday suggesting she would no longer use the platform in the wake of the USD 44 billion acquisition of the social media giant by Musk.

''Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,'' Rhimes, who joined Twitter in November 2008 and has 1.9 million followers, tweeted.

The TV mogul joins other notable Hollywood figures like ''This Is Us'' executive producer Ken Olin and ''Billions'' showrunner Brian Koppelman who have said they will no longer use Twitter with Musk at the helm.

On Thursday, when the deal was closed, Musk had tweeted, ''the bird is freed''. He had also tweeted to reassure advertisers that social messaging services wouldn't devolve into ''a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!'' PTI RDS RDS RDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022