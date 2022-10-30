Left Menu

Watch: See how Raveena Tandon celebrates her 48th birthday with "full of surprises"

The 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' actor, Raveena Tandon dropped a video from her birthday celebrations "full of surprises".

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 12:25 IST
Raveena Tandon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Raveena Tandon turned a year older on October 26. She treated her fans with a video where she celebrated her birthday with close ones. The video starts with Raveena being surprised by her family members at home and cutting cakes with her daughter Rasha Thadani and husband, Anil Thadani. She also had cake-cutting sessions with her team. This was followed by a birthday surprise inside a vanity van, arranged by her team. She looked overjoyed upon seeing birthday decorations and celebrated with yet another birthday cake.

She posted the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "A day full of surprises! #26th october 2022 thank you all for making it special." https://www.instagram.com/p/CkTFICTjCoB/?hl=en

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Raveena will be next seen in a family entertainer film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. Apart from that, she was recently announced as the lead actor of Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama film 'Patna Shukla. The film also Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik in prominent roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

