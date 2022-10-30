Left Menu

Check out Neha Dhupia's 'this is us' picture from her Goa vacation

Neha Dhupia has shared a 'this is us' picture from her vacation. See the picture here.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 12:36 IST
Check out Neha Dhupia's 'this is us' picture from her Goa vacation
Neha Dhupia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia shared a family picture from her Goa vacation, on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'A Thursday' actor posted a picture featuring her husband Angad Bedi, and children Mehr and Guriq. They can be seen wearing easy and cool outfits.

In the picture, Neha has taken her son Gruriq in her lap and Angad holds daughter Mehr's hand. Neha donned a short pink colored dress while Angad wore a cool white-colored t-shirt with white shorts and slippers. "#thisisus ... strutting onto the other side of #diwalibreak," She captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkS2h3TAEOC/ She also dropped an adorable picture of her son Guriq where can be seen having his breakfast. She wrote, "Breakfast club".

Neha and Angad got married at a private ceremony in Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Mehr in the same year. Then, the couple welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year.

Angad, on the other hand, was last seen playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother in Dharma Productions' 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022