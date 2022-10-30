Left Menu

Ram Charan shares a glimpse from his vacation to Tanzania with wife Upasana Konidela

Ram Charan is enjoying his vacation in Tanzania after Japan with his wife Upasana Konidela. He also drove an open jeep and cooked meals in an open space.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 13:52 IST
Ram Charan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
South actor Ram Charan is enjoying his trip to Tanzania with his wife Upasana Konidela as he gave a glimpse of his trip. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram dropped a video where he can be seen driving an open jeep and also cooking eggs in open. He also speaks to someone while cooking his meal and also clicked pictures of the wildlife with his camera from his jeep. He added Ziggy Marley's song Jambo in the video.

In the video, he wore a black T-shirt, and matching pants with a blue jacket and opted for white shoes. He also wore dark sunglasses. He captioned the post, "Untamed Africa."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkS3APKodPH/?hl=en Recently, Ram, SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR along with their family members traveled to Japan for the screening of RRR. On Instagram, Ram shared a glimpse of RRR promotions in Japan. In one photo, he posed with SS Rajamouli and in another, he was clicked with Jr NTR.

"Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. Japan is special - The people , the culture, the love and respect they have for everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning...Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu for this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun...Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata. Big shout out to @sskarthikeya and team!!" he wrote with the post. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkLWu89Biay/?hl=en

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham's directorial 'RC15'. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

