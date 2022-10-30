Left Menu

See how Kareena Kapoor reacts to Ananya Panday's Poo avatar for Halloween party

Kareena Kapoor has reacted to Ananya Panday's Poo avatar for the Halloween party. The 'Liger actor' dressed up as Kareena's character Poo from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 13:55 IST
Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday as 'Poo' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted to Ananya Panday's Halloween outfit inspired by Kareena's onscreen character Poo from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Ananya was spotted at a Halloween party in the city where other friends including Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aryan Khan, and Sara Ali Khan also joined her.

As the pictures got viral on social media, the 'Lal Singh Chaddha' actor to her Instagram Story and shared her views on the 'Gehraiyaan' actor's look for the Halloween party. Sharing the picture of Ananya where she can be seen wearing a shimmery pink top and a short skirt, Kareena wrote, "You looked PHAT. Happy birthday you star, lots of love!". 'Phat' is a slang which means 'pretty, hot, and tempting'

She extended her heartfelt birthday wish for the 'Liger' actor with this post as Ananya turned 24 on Sunday. Talking about Kareena's work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller film which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film

On the other hand, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. She will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's directorial 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

