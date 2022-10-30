Left Menu

Bhavana Panday sends sweet birthday wish to her 'Pudding' Ananya Panday

Bhavana Panday has a very special birthday wish for her daughter Ananya Panday as she turned 24 on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 14:48 IST
Ananya Panday with mother Bhavana Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ananya Panday turned 24 on Sunday While many people wished the 'Liger' actor on social media, the most special one came from her mother Bhavana Panday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhavana shared childhood pictures of Ananya with sister Rysa Panday where they both look adorable.

Calling Ananya a 'Pudding', she wrote, "Happy Birthday my pudding." https://www.instagram.com/p/CkTvHd6szC2/?hl=en

As soon as she shared the post, celebrities poured birthday wishes for Ananya in the comment section. Delnaaz Irani wrote, "Happy birthday Ananya, stay blessed always," while Maheep Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered love with heart emojis.

Ananya is a daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. She will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's directorial 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

