Tom Hanks makes surprise appearance on 'SNL' during Jack Harlow's sketch performance

The duo was featured in a sketch that was set in a hardscrabble AA meeting room populated by a group of stereotypically Southern characters engaging in a recovery meeting.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 16:55 IST
Tom Hanks and Jack Harlow (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

According to Variety, the duo was featured in a sketch that was set in a hardscrabble AA meeting room populated by a group of stereotypically Southern characters engaging in a recovery meeting.

In the sketch, Harlow, who played a begrudging attendee, finally confesses to the group that he's always had an offbeat idea for a Pixar movie involving suitcases. It was during this scene that Hanks burst into the room noticeably wearing a dark-blue zip-up sweater. "Hi. I'm Tom H. I'm here to research a role and I may be an alcoholic," Hanks said. Harlow responded, "If you were a suitcase what would your catchphrase be?"

Taking a beat, Hanks replied with over-the-top enthusiasm, "Well, I guess it would be something like 'That really snags my zippers,'" reported Variety. Following the sketch, Harlow's first musical performance of the night was introduced by Hanks. The rapper performed his hit 'First Class' in an outfit that recalled John Travolta in 'Saturday Night Fever'.

As per Variety, later in the show, Hanks returned to Cell Block 666 and the haunted elevator as the beloved character David S. Pumpkins for the Halloween episode of 'SNL'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

