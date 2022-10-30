Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 17:06 IST
25 yrs of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai': Madhuri, Karisma walk down memory lane
Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor on Sunday celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 musical romance film ''Dil Toh Pagal Hai''.

Released on October 30, 1997, the Yash Chopra directorial explored a love triangle between the members of a musical troupe -- Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Pooja (Madhuri) and Nisha (Karisma).

Madhuri took to her official Instagram account to mark the milestone and shared a video of hers dancing to one of the film's songs ''Are Re Are''.

''Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favourite song of the movie. Which one is yours? #25YearsOfDTPH @yrf,'' she captioned her post.

Karisma shared a series of pictures from the film's set.

''Memories that last forever. #25yearsofdtph #timeflies #memoriesforlife @yrf @iamsrk @madhuridixitnene,'' she wrote on her Instagram feed.

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) posted a montage of the film's songs and memorable sequences on its official Twitter page. ''Twenty-five years ago… Rahul asked 'Mohabbat kya hai?' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai' redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a movie that is close to all of our hearts combined #25YearsOfDTPH,'' the banner said in a tweet.

Choreographer Shiamak Davar, who made his Bollywood debut with the film, told PTI in an interview that it was Shah Rukh who convinced him to choreograph the movie's three songs ''Le Gayi'', ''Chak Dhoom Dhoom'', ''Are Re Are'' and the ''Dance of Envy'' sequence between Madhuri and Karisma.

''Somewhere, 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' was meant for me. And God does things like that. God always chooses where he wants his people placed. The best part is till today you can see the songs and not feel it is old fashioned... I chose to do what I am good at with 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', with their songs and music, and luckily it all worked,'' Davar said.

The remaining five songs, including the title track, ''Dholna'' and ''Chaand Ne Kuch Kaha'', were choreographed by Farah Khan.

''Dil Toh Pagal Hai'', which had music by Uttam Singh and lyrics by the late Anand Bakshi, had opened to positive reviews and was the highest-grossing film of the year with close to Rs 60 crore in worldwide box office collection.

