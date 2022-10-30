Left Menu

Trevor Noah defends his comments regarding backlash on Rishi Sunak as UK PM

In his comments, Trevor Noah indicated that the appointment of Rishi Sunak as UK's Prime Minister created a backlash based on skin colour.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 18:30 IST
Trevor Noah defends his comments regarding backlash on Rishi Sunak as UK PM
Trevor Noah (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has defended his comments that "some people" oppose Rishi Sunak's appointment as UK Prime Minister due to his race. According to Deadline, Noah's comments on 'The Daily Show' raised hackles among several sectors of society, most notably commentator Piers Morgan.

The comedian indicated that the appointment of Sunak, a UK native born to parents who came to the country from India, created a backlash based on skin colour. Sunak is the UK's first Hindu PM and the first one of Asian heritage. He is also the youngest in more than 200 years. Noah's comments were taken by many as a blanket indictment of everyone in the UK, failing to parse the "some people" part.

After 'The Daily Show' host alleged on Twitter that there were people saying "Now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain'," Morgan claimed that Noah was "falsely portraying Britain as a racist country," reported Deadline. This started a back-and-forth between the duo and Noah said, "I wasn't saying 'The entire UK is racist'. I was responding to the racists who don't want Rishi as PM because of his race... That's why I said, 'Some people.'"

As per Deadline, Morgan did not buy into it and said, "No, you c'mon Trevor... there was no "backlash" in the UK to Rishi Sunak becoming PM because of his heritage. You made that up to create a racism narrative that simply didn't happen... and we Brits are bored of US media (& disingenuous duchesses) making us out to be a bunch of racists." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022