Shillong Autumn Fest records low turnout

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 30-10-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 21:23 IST
The famed Shillong Autumn festival recorded a low turnout this year due to the violence in the city, an organiser said on Sunday.

The two-day festival began at Umiam lake on Saturday.

''70 per cent of people who booked online tickets did not turn up,'' an official of the festival said.

Unlike the previous editions, this time the festival saw thin gathering, he said.

Thousands of people from other states such as Assam and West Bengal attend the festival every year, the official said, The festival is a major tourist attraction of Meghalaya with local artists, and well-known domestic and international bands performing.

A rally on Friday demanding the filling up of vacant Meghalaya government posts turned violent when the participants attacked passers-by with sticks, besides damaging a few vehicles.

The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), which organised the rally, expressed regret over the violence.

