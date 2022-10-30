Bengal people celebrate festivals of different faiths in amity: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said people of different faiths and communities celebrate their festivals in amity and harmony in the state.

Banerjee was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Jagaddhatri Puja in Posta area of Kolkata.

''Bengal is known across the world for its unique spirit, where different festivals are held with equal gusto amid harmony. Here people celebrate festivals such as Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhath, Eid and Christmas in an enthusiastic manner,” she said.

West Bengal is the place where people of one faith follow their own rituals but they have high regard for the religious practices of others, the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

''We don't want riots, we want people to live in harmony. We want every human being to live with dignity. This country belongs to us. This country should be saved by all of us,'' Banerjee said.

The chief minister also inaugurated Chhath puja celebrations by members of the Bihari community at Doighat on the bank of the river Hooghly in Hastings area.

She said Chhath is a big festival in Bengal and her government has granted a holiday on the occasion.

