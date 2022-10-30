Left Menu

Adele talks about not being interested in Broadway with just a Tony shy from EGOT status

Adele, who is only a Tony Award away from reaching EGOT status, has said that she's not the biggest Broadway fan out there.

Adele talks about not being interested in Broadway with just a Tony shy from EGOT status
British singer and songwriter Adele, who is only a Tony Award away from reaching EGOT status, has said that she's not the biggest Broadway fan out there. According to Deadline, during the release of her music video 'I Drink Wine', as per Broadway World, Adele said, "I thought that. I can't lie guys, I'm not a massive Broadway fan. I know, I know. I'm talking about musicals though because I've been seeing a couple of plays but I don't think I've seen enough."

Throughout her career Adele has won several Grammy awards along with an Oscar for 'Skyfall' and recently she won the Emmy for her CBS concert special. The singer thought of an idea that might get her a Tony award now that she's gearing up to start her Las Vegas residency that had been postponed due to COVID, reported Deadline.

"I don't think I've seen enough [Broadway] as a grown-up to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony? I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT. EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I'll be on that stage in a hot second," she said. Adele did mention that there was one musical with a song that she thinks she could really prove her chops. "I saw [Gypsy] in London and I did love the role of the mum in it," the singer mentioned, as per Deadline. (ANI)

