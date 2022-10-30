Left Menu

Did you know Martin Luther King Jr paid hospital bill for Julia Roberts' birth?

According to Page Six, Julia Roberts told Gayle King in an interview that her parents became friends with Martin Luther King Jr and his wife while living in Atlanta. Her parents used to run a theatre school at the time.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 23:17 IST
Did you know Martin Luther King Jr paid hospital bill for Julia Roberts' birth?
Julia Roberts (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Julia Roberts has revealed that the late Martin Luther King Jr and his wife, Coretta Scott King, covered the hospital cost for Julia Roberts' birth because her parents couldn't pay for it. According to Page Six, Julia Roberts told Gayle King in an interview that her parents became friends with Martin Luther King Jr and his wife while living in Atlanta. Her parents used to run a theatre school at the time.

Page Six has quoted Julia Roberts' interview where she said, "One day Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids." She added, "My mom was like, 'Sure, come on over,' and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam."

Julia Roberts recently turned 55. Born on October 28, 1967, Julia Roberts is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Roberts' brilliance has always been praised by both her admirers and the critics who have followed her career. She played the lead in a lot of popular movies. In numerous more films, including "Wonder", "Erin Brockovich", "Eat Pray Love", "Notting Hill", Roberts portrayed the lead character.

Throughout the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s, Roberts was the highest-paid actress. Roberts is an extraordinary Hollywood actor who has continued to wow admirers all across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022