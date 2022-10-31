Aamir Khan's mother recovering after heart attack

Superstar Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain is recovering at a city hospital here after she suffered a heart attack earlier this week.

According to a source, the superstar's mother is currently admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.

''She suffered a heart attack during Diwali. She is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. She is fine now,'' the source told PTI.

According to per media reports, Hussain was at her house in hill station Panchgani with the 57-year-old star when she suffered the heart attack after which she was rushed to the South Mumbai-based hospital.

