Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 31-10-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 12:35 IST
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ gears up for theatrical release: Here’s what to expect
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ will hit the theaters on Thanksgiving before being available on Netflix. Image Credit: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery / Netflix
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', also called Glass Onion murder mystery film is written and directed by Rian Johnson. Glass Onion premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, and will be theatrically released on November 23, 2022, before its Netflix streaming on December 23.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is the sequel to Knives Out of 2019. Hercule Poirot, Nancy Drew, and the Boxcar Children, Detective Benoit Blanc are taking on a new case. Daniel Craig reprises his role as Benoit Blanc, a master detective. He is joined by a new cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The trailer for the Knives Out 2 is already out. The film is set on a Greek island where Edward Norton's billionaire character invites his friends for a getaway on his private island for a mystery game that turns deadly. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc will take the case. The sequel comes with more comic moments and a suspenseful plot than the previous one.

A new teaser for the film, released on Twitter, revealed more details about the plot. "Tonight, my murder will be committed," Norton's Bron announces.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix revealed that AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theatres will be the first to play a Netflix title, with AMC and Cinemark publicly suggesting that more such deals could follow. (During the pandemic when Cinemark did start booking some films from Netflix, AMC and Regal have long been in disagreement with the streaming giant.)

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, "There's no question internally that we make our movies for our members, and we really want them to see it on Netflix."

The first film grossed approx. $40 million. Knives Out 2 was officially greenlit by Lionsgate in early 2020. In March 2021, Netflix outbid Amazon and Apple at an auction to acquire the rights to the film and another sequel to Knives Out for $469 million, with Johnson returning as director, and Daniel Craig playing Blanc. Johnson, Craig, and producer Ram Bergman are reportedly being paid more than $100 million for their roles in both productions.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' will hit the theaters on Thanksgiving before being available on Netflix. The film will also play in cinemas overseas.

