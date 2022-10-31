Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan shows middle finger to Gautam Vig, netizens call him "disgusting"

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women during the #MeToo movement, has been in the news ever since he appeared in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. His participation in the show angered many -- especially actresses Sherlyn Chopra and Mandana Karimi who had levelled sexual harassment allegations against him. They demanded his removal from the show. However, he is still in the show despite receiving flak.

Even his behavior in the show is not liked by many. He recently garnered criticism for abusing fellow contestant Gautam Vig. During the 'saam, daam, dand' task, host Salman gave Gautam an option to become the captain at the cost of sacrificing the house's ration. And given that he has been worried about his eviction, he took him up on the offer, but received a lot of backlash from housemates. Sajid called Gautam "selfish" for his decision.

"You are doing all of this to be safe in the house, ab tu mera krodh dekhega (you'll now witness my anger)," Sajid said. The two got into an ugly spat. Sajid showed middle finger to Gautam and abused him. He then asked him to stay away from him if he doesn't want to fight. Gautam, on the other hand, asked Sajid to not use foul language as he's showing respect to him.

Netizens called out Sajid for his behavior. "Disgusting," a social media user wrote.

"Why is he a part of the show? Ugly," another one wrote. Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Kotian also criticised Sajid.

"Well for a sec even I thought it was a selfish decision by #GautamVig.But it is still ok.And he has all the rights to do whatever he feels within his limits. But wondering why abusing #Gautam and his mother by #Sajid is not even questioned. It was filthy & cheap. @BiggBoss #bb16," Devoleena tweeted. "#SajidKhan can't act anymore and is the real monster coming out?? The way he abused #GautamVij is completely disgusting. Disrespecting someone's parents is disrespecting ur own. I would hav broken his face," Vishal wrote on Twitter.

'Bigg Boss 16' started from October 1. (ANI)

