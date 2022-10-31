Jamini Roy, Ram Kumar and others featured at boutique art fair

'Vasant Fest', a boutique art show, is exhibiting works of prominent Indian artists such as Ram Kumar, Jamini Roy, Somnath Hore and Prabhakar Kolte, among others here.

Organised by ART ALINDA and Sangeet Shyamala at Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, 'Vasant Fest' has showcased over 250 artworks by veteran masters of modern arts.

The art fair has on show drawings, watercolour paintings, cartoons, folk arts, and sculptures by the likes of Akkitham Narayanan, Anjolie Ela Menon, Ganesh Haloi, Jogen Chowdhury, Lalu Prasad Shaw, MV Dhurandhar, Manish Pushkale, Manu Parekh, Nikhil Biswas, Rabin Mondal, S G Vasudev, Sakti Burman, Sunil Das, and Vasundhara Twari Broota.

'''Vasant Fest' is not just an art fair but a showcase of paintings by veteran modern master artists along with talented young artists at prices so accessible that art doesn't remain a preserve of the elite.

''A great opportunity for art collectors and art lovers where they will find works by young and Masters in various mediums at unprecedented prices that will enrich their collections,'' Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, a curator, told PTI.

The art fair will come to an end on November 2.

